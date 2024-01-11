FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The United Service Organizations and Lowe’s revealed the newly renovated USO center on Fort Liberty.

The new renovations include a refreshed and welcoming reception area, new carpet and flooring, updated kitchen appliances, new countertops, and a new buffet area for military families and single soldiers to enjoy.

The USO center is located on the bottom floor of a former Fort Bragg hospital on post. The facility is an afternoon hang-out spot for nearly 8,000 active-duty soldiers and their families at Fort Liberty. The non-profit provides free lunch, arcade room, computer lab, among other things to Fort Liberty soldiers.

“Some soldiers say this is a life saver for them, where they can come here, get away from work, and just relax,” Jimmy Covas, Supervisor of Sandhills USO Center said.

Covas said the facility hasn’t been renovated in years. He wanted to give soldiers a more home feel, instead of a business center vibe.

“It was a mission and a goal for me to get this place right,” Covas said.

Several Lowe’s employees volunteered their time to paint among other things during the renovation process.

“A majority of Lowe’s associates volunteering actually served before. It really hit home for them and really made it important to them,” Kevin Cole, District Manager for Lowe’s said.

The recent renovation of the USO center on Fort Liberty was one of 100 community projects started in 2023 that made up Lowe’s Hometowns.

In 2022, Lowe’s started its Hometowns impact program, with a five-year, $100 million commitment to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.