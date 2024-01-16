FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Liberty soldier who was killed in a crash last week has now been identified and the driver is facing charges, the Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said 30-year-old John Nicholson, an active duty Fort Liberty soldier, died Thursday after he was rear-ended by a minivan the day before.

They said Nicholson was driving an electronic bike at the time of the crash on the 300 block of Riley Road near Cliffbourne Drive.

The driver of the minivan, identified as 61-year-old Robert Damron, of Fayetteville, is now charged in the crash, according to the police department.

Police said Damron turned himself in to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

He is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving on revoked license and failure to reduce speed.

Damron received a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 433-1477.