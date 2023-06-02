FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Liberty will honor and commemorate veterans during a new daily march.

Thursday evening was the inaugural Sunset Liberty March on post.

Dozens of veterans, active-duty soldiers, and families gathered to make the walk.

This is a new daily tradition the U.S. Army installation is adding as it transitions into Fort Liberty.

The half-mile march starts at 8:23pm at the bottom of the newly built Liberty Trail.

The trail, which is still under construction, covers a formerly Bragg Boulevard on post. The march ends at the American flag at the end of the trail.

Along the way, there are 48 markers filled with history on the military installation.

“Forty-eight markers on the way up there to commemorate the 48 paratroopers Nijmegen who lost their lives in the Waal River Crossing,” Col. John Wilcox, Fort Bragg/Fort Liberty Garrison Commander said.

(Justin Moore/CBS 17)

The Sunset Liberty March honors the legacy of Liberty built by the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while assigned at the installation.

Each day, a Veteran of the Day will a march along the Sunset Liberty Path and render honors at the trail’s end, where a monument is currently under construction.

This inaugural march came just hours before Fort Bragg would switch to Fort Liberty.

It’s one of multiple military installations across the country named after confederate soldiers that are undergoing name changes.

“I’m so proud of the installation for holding tight to that thought and making the switch to Liberty. That’s something every service member can associate himself with,” Patti Elliott, Gold Star Mother said.

Army leaders said the Sunset Liberty March will happen every day, even in inclement weather and on holidays.

If you’re interested in signing up to be a Veteran of the Day or you would like the march in honor of a veteran, click here.

As of right now, Fort Liberty is booked with Veteran of the Day until August.