FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Pentagon announced on Tuesday that Fort Liberty troops will deploy to the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas War.

The Pentagon said a squadron of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Tuesday. The aircraft will work alongside other units the Department of Defense sent to the Middle East region.

The department deployed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group from Norfolk, Virginia. to Centcom. They also directed additional Patriot missile battalions from Fort Liberty and Fort Still, Oklahoma.

The Department of Defense said a variety of military units were put on prepare-to-deploy orders, but they have not been activated.