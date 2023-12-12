FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Robotics and autonomous technology are just some of the tools being used to protect U.S. soldiers on the front lines.

On Tuesday, troops at Fort Liberty demonstrated how that innovation works under training conditions.

CBS 17 had a rare opportunity to be on a training field at Fort Liberty. Soldiers we spoke with said how this advanced technology is keeping them off the battlefield.

“Robotizing or autotomizing this task increases our capability to get into a denied space, where we can potentially push somebody else out or get assistance or aid where it needs to be,” Major Scott Rayburn with U.S. Army said.

On the training field at Fort Liberty, all the heavy equipment is operated by remote control.

“Our caterpillar machines have been more intelligent. Just like your car has more cameras in it, now our machines have more cameras,” Arlo Reese, with Caterpillar said.

Fort Liberty uses bulldozers that are remote-controlled, and the operator doesn’t have to be in the same country.

“All module robotics systems. Capable of operating within or without the line of sight,” Major Rayburn said.

This technology will soon allow the U.S. Army to enter the battlefields while eliminating the number of soldiers placed on the frontline at risk of getting killed by gunfire or explosives.

“The Army as a whole, they are intergrading different technologies and equipment with our soldiers to keep them off the battlefield or as far as possible from the battlefield,” First Lieutenant Dorilyn Castillo said.

It’s just another sign of continuous evolution when it comes to our country’s military.

“We have different operators coming from Fort Leonard Wood and different states all around the United States to teach out operators how to use this technology,” First Lieutenant Castillo said.

“As we start training our troops from the moment, they go through basic training on how to use these systems then we will be more proficient and efficient as we progress,” Major Rayburn said.