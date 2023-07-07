FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A search that spanned at least a week for a wanted man in Fayetteville came to an end Friday morning.

At the end of June, police in Fayetteville asked the public for help in finding 21-year-old Javier Marquelle Hasty. He was wanted on at least 15 charges, including attempted first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping, police said

Hasty was located along the 1000 block of W. Orange Street in Fayetteville at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday, according to police. He was spotted and taken into custody by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Hasty was given a $330,000 bond for his list of charges. While police say more charges are forthcoming, these are the ones he’s currently facing:

1 count of attempted first-degree murder

1 count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

3 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

3 counts of possession of firearm by felon

2 counts of second-degree kidnapping

1 count of discharging a firearm to incite fear

1 count of felony conspiracy

3 counts of possession of stolen goods

In 2021, Hasty was identified as one of four “violent felons” charged with cutting off their electronic monitoring devices. At the time, he was 19 years old and facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, interfering with electronic monitoring device, and damage to property.