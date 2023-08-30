Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people — including a wanted fugitive — were arrested last week following a search at Fayetteville home.

Acting on a tip received through Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Suppression Unit found that multiple people were selling drugs inside a home in the 3500 block of Carlos Avenue.

When executing a search warrant on Aug. 22 with the backup of three other units, the team found eight adults and two dogs inside the home.

During the search, 100 grams of meth was found as well as 19 grams of cocaine and six grams of fentanyl. Police also shared an image that showed cash, scales and baggies among the evidence confiscated at the drug house.

The suspects arrested and their charges include:

Keith Turlington, 46 — Charged with two counts of trafficking meth, possession with intent to manufacture/sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell or deliver a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule I substance and maintaining a dwelling.

Jamale Johnson, 42 — Charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell or deliver meth and three counts of trafficking fentanyl. Johnson also had three warrants out for his arrest related to at least one sex offender violation and a larceny.

James Weaver, 47 — Charged with possession of a schedule I substance and possession of meth.

Raymond Stebbins Jr., 43 — Arrested on three outstanding orders for arrest pertaining to possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

As part of its announcement of these arrests, Fayetteville police thanked citizens like the one who provided the tip to Crime Stoppers for being “vigilant in their communities and providing information that assists officers and detectives in making our communities safer.”

Assistance in the search, investigation and arrests was provided by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Fayetteville police’s Emergency Response and Community Engagement Response teams.