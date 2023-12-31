FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been displaced after a fire at a duplex in Fayetteville early Sunday morning, the fire department said.

Units from the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the 300 block of Jasper Street around 5:20 a.m. The location is a couple blocks away from Ferguson-Easley Elementary School and E. E. Smith High School and a short distance northwest of Fayetteville State University.

The first unit to arrive found fire and smoke showing from the roof of a single-story wood frame duplex.

“A working fire was declared, brining more suppression units to the scene,” the Fayetteville Fire Department said. “An aggressive interior attack was made to suppress the fire.”

Four occupants of the residence were displaced by the blaze, but the fire department said no injuries, including to responders, were reported.

Damages are estimated at $50,000.

The Fayetteville Fire Department said an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire will begin “once it is deemed safe to do so.”