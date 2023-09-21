FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) — An off-duty police officer shot on Tuesday night in Fayetteville may have been gotten in between a domestic dispute, according to a newly released 911 call.

According to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Elliott, an off-duty Dunn police officer and a second person, Daniel Locklear, were involved in a shooting at an Exxon gas station on at 7805 Ramsey Street in Linden around 10 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Locklear arrived at the Exxon with a woman and became increasingly hostile toward her. He eventually began to assault her.

Elliott was already inside the store and tried to intervene, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when they said Locklear pulled out his gun and began firing as he ran out of the store.

A 911 caller described the scene to dispatchers saying, “She went inside the gas station, and he dragged her out and he had a gun out. He pulled a gun out. He just started shooting with the other guy in the gas station. I don’t know it was a shootout. They were shooting.”

Elliot was hit by one of the shots. The sheriff’s office said he fired back and struck Locklear several times.

Another 911 call came from someone trying to help Elliott.

(Courtesy of Cumberland County)

“The gentleman that (got) shot had asked me to call and make sure there was EMS on the way,” she told a 911 dispatcher. “He’s an officer with Dunn PD. He said he really needs an EMS.”

Elliott could be heard in the background describing his pain. “I could feel it in the back of my leg,” he said. The caller told the dispatcher the officer was bleeding.

“He says he feels like he’s out of time,” the caller said.

Both Elliott and Locklear were taken to a medical facility for treatment. Elliott is recovering at home.

Locklear is still hospitalized but is expected to recover. Upon his release, the sheriff’s office said Locklear will be charged with:

Attempted murder (4 counts)

Discharging a firearm into occupied property (4 counts)

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious

Injury with intent to kill

Second-degree kidnapping

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Assault on a female

Among those who called 911 that night was a woman who appeared to know either Elliott or Locklear. She told dispatchers to send help and that they were on their way too.

The dispatcher warned, “I do not advise you to go to that location and it will not serve you well to be another to become injured as well.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted online by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the free “P3 Tips” app on your smartphone