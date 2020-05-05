Free chicken among 30,000 pounds of food being given away in Fayetteville Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thirty-thousand pounds of free food will be handed out in Fayetteville Thursday for residents of Cumberland County, officials said.
The event will be in a drive-through setting starting at 10 a.m. at the Crown Complex at 1960 Coliseum Drive, according to a news release from county officials.
Drivers should come to the Owen Drive entrance of the complex.
“Food distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be given to a maximum of two households per vehicle,” the news release said.
The amount of food being given away is enough for 25,000 meals, officials said.
Each portion of food handed out at the event is about enough for a family for a week, the news release said.
The free food includes:
- A 5-pound bag of chicken breasts
- A produce box with cabbage, sweet potatoes, bananas, and other greens
- A box from the Emergency Food Assistance Program with various items
- 5-pounds bags of apples and oranges
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina, a program of Action Pathways, is heading up the effort.
