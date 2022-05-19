HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — If you live in Hope Mills, you can sign up now to receive a free smoke alarm on Saturday as part of a program from the American Red Cross called “Sound the Alarm.”

Residents who need assistance can visit SoundTheAlarm.org/enc or call 910-536-0618 to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation during the Sound the Alarm event on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The installation process is a partnership of the American Red Cross Sandhills Chapter, Town of Hope Mills, Hope Mills Fire Department, United Way of Cumberland County, Cape Fear CERT and volunteers.

“Our goal is to save lives,” said Phil Harris, Executive Director, American Red Cross Sandhills Chapter. “In 2021, there were 139 home fire responses in Cumberland County. That’s why we want to make sure everyone has working smoke alarms, which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.”

During the 20-minute home installation visits, Red Cross volunteers and partners will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

“Most people don’t realize they only have about two minutes to escape a home fire — and that smoke alarms need to be replaced every 10 years,” Phil said. “Taking action with this knowledge can be the difference between survival and tragedy.”

VOLUNTEERS STILL NEEDED

Event volunteers are needed to install 300 smoke alarms and share fire safety information with families. Anyone interested can register at SoundTheAlarm.org/enc to join this effort of giving back.

No prior experience is needed — training will be provided.

GOAL OF 50,000 INSTALLATIONS THIS MONTH

This Sound the Alarm event is part of a national Red Cross initiative in May to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.

Sound the Alarm events are a part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save 1,275 lives, including 34 in North Carolina, since launching in October 2014.

As part of the campaign in North Carolina, the Eastern North Carolina Region and local partners have installed more than 31,600 free smoke alarms and made more than 13,000 households safer.