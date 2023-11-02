FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Freezing temperatures are creating a busy start to November for heating and air companies across North Carolina.

Down South Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. in Fayetteville was slammed on Thursday.

“We get a lot of breakdowns on that first cold snap,” James Rose, owner of Down South Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. said.

As people switch from air conditioning in the summer to heating in the colder months, sometimes problems arise.

“Heating elements not coming on, blower motor burn up, thermostat not functioning properly,” Rose said.

He said simple routine maintenance can relieve a lot of headaches down the road.

“It’s running all year long. Summer and winter. So, at least have it checked and a lot of times when you do that you get a lot more life out of it also,” Rose also said.

It’s recommended that air filters be changed every 30 days and have a heating and air tech service the unit twice a year.

“32 degrees this morning. Saturday, it’s going to be back in the 70s. So, it would be a good time now to go ahead and cut your heat on to make sure it’s working right before you need it need it,” Rose said.

To reach Down South Heating & Air Conditioning, call 910-797-5792.