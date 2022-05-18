FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office says twelve school buses are out of commission after being damaged.

Sheriff Ennis Wright said at 2 a.m. on Friday, May 13, at least one suspect entered the bus parking lot at Jack Britt High School at 7403 Rockfish Road. Wright said at least 12 school and activity bus radiators were damaged.

The vandalism caused thousands of dollars in damage. Those buses are now inoperable.

If you have any information about this incident, Wright asks people contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit at (910) 677-5455.