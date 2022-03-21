FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County is remembering its longtime former sheriff Earl “Moose” Butler.

On Sunday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced Butler had passed away.

“He was more than just a sheriff to me,” said Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright. “Sherrif was a mentor, he was a father figure, he was a father figure to a lot of folks in this agency because he cared about you.”

Butler served as sheriff for 22 years. Wright said Butler was known everywhere, and part of the reason why was because he was so approachable.

“He started from a humble beginning and he never changed,” Wright said. “If you talk to Sheriff Butler today, Sheriff Butler would be that same person tomorrow.”

Those humble beginnings included playing football at Massey Hill High School, where his coach gave him the nickname “Moose.”

Butler would go on to play at UNC-Chapel Hill, and then in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I can tell you this, he may have been a Moose athlete, but he was larger than that as a man,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster grew up a few years behind Butler in the Massey Hill community.

“In some respects a father figure because when I was a little boy my daddy was named Leon, and Moose knew to take care of Leon’s boy, and I can tell you this, not a whole lot of people messed with Larry because they were gonna have to mess with Moose,” Lancaster said.

Butler and his wife were staples at Massey Hill Baptist Church every Sunday. Pastor Tim Evans said Butler was baptized there in the early 1960s, and also taught Sunday school.

“He was rock-solid, we’ll miss him, the community will miss him, we’ve been blessed because of it,” Evans said. “I’m a better person because I knew him.”

His funeral will be held at the church on Thursday. Before Butler’s death, the street outside the church was renamed Moose Butler Lane, intersecting with Southern Avenue.

“He’s gonna be missed, he’s gonna be missed because he’s one person that touched everybody in this county,” Wright said.