Ft. Bragg family hospitalized after reported carbon monoxide poisoning in home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg family recently went to the hospital with symptoms corresponding with carbon monoxide poisoning.

A news release from Fort Bragg says the family checked into the hospital on August 4 and were checked out and released on the same day.

Officials say a second family reported on August 7 that they smelled a “petroleum odor” in their home through Fort Bragg’s Interactive Customer Evaluation system. This home had the same configuration as the first family’s.

Both families worked with officials to determine the source of the potential threat. An investigation determined that the HVAC unit installed in the laundry room where the hot water heater and washer and dryer are also located was the cause of the issue.

The investigation found that the main air intake duct was partially blocked in the homes, in addition to both Families reporting they closed the laundry room door while doing laundry. It was found that the carbon monoxide levels in the laundry room become dangerous only when the door to the laundry room was closed.

“The health and safety of our service members and their families are, and always will be, a top priority for Fort Bragg leadership,” said Phillip D. Sounia, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. “When they are at risk, it affects the readiness and resiliency of all involved. Eighty-eight homes were identified to have a potential risk of carbon monoxide. All residents have been notified on the potential risk and the efforts to mitigate and resolve the issue. By working as a team, Fort Bragg Garrison, Corvias, and our residents were able to quickly identify the issue, reduce it and are now working to eliminate it altogether.”

Eighty-six other homes on Fort Bragg, all located in the Pope area, have new HVAC systems and all are installed with the other three appliances in the laundry room, according to a news release.

Officials say they made calls to all 86 other families to warn them about the risk of carbon monoxide levels in their homes, 61 families were notified face-to-face.

First responders then went inside homes to confirm that the families affected would be safe.

While there, they checked the carbon monoxide monitors and repaired or replaced those not in operation. Notices were placed on the laundry doors and exterior doors of the homes, officials say.

The housing neighborhood says laundry room doors of all 88 homes will be removed to conduct tests to find a quick and permanent solution.

“If our Fort Bragg residents have concerns with their homes, we ask that they continue to contact Corviasor DPW Housing to address their concerns,” said Sounia.

Residents can submit a maintenance request by using the new resident portal, call (866) 206-1365, or report an issue at their Corvias neighborhood community center.

