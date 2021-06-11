Ft. Bragg soldier arrested on multiple rape charges with 12-year-old runaway

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested and on more than a dozen rape-related charges for his involvement with a 12-year-old runaway.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday to 7157 Maxwell Rd. to assist the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office in locating the 12-year-old.

Pfc. Damien Isaiah Campbell, 20 (CCSO photo)

When deputies arrived, they found the missing juvenile and Pfc. Damien Isaiah Campbell, 20, of Georgia, who is currently stationed at Fort Bragg, according to a release.

After an investigation, Campbell was arrested and charged with three counts of statutory rape, five counts of a statutory sex offense, and five counts of indecent liberties.

Campbell is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $550,000 secure bond. He made his first court appearance on Friday.

This investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said it would like to hear from witnesses or other citizens with information regarding this investigation. They can be reached at (910) 677-5474.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may submit tips to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling (910) 483- TIPS (8477).