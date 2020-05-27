Ft. Bragg soldier goes missing at North Carolina’s coast

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Army officials are seeking information on a Fort Bragg soldier who went missing May 21 on North Carolina’s coast.
Officials said via Facebook that SPC Enrique Roman Martinez, 21, was last seen at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore.
SPC Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing on Saturday evening. His phone and wallet were found at the campsite and he was last seen wearing blue shorts and no T-shirt.
SPC Roman-Martinez is of Hispanic descent. He is approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at 910-396-1179. They can also contact their local law enforcement agencies.
