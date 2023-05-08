RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier is accused of offering a family money in exchange for sexual acts with a handicapped child.

The Liberty Police Department charged Schuyler Grant Naves, a soldier at Fort Bragg with six sex crimes.

According to police, in late April, Liberty police detectives began an online investigation relating to the exploitation of a child. According to detectives, they discovered a man was soliciting a handicapped child for sexual acts.

Police said that man, who they later discovered to be Naves, agreed to pay a family member for those sexual acts. Naves is accused of traveling to Liberty on Saturday to engage in the illicit activity. He was arrested when he arrived in Liberty.

He has been charged with:

Solicit for prostitution of a minor

Solicit a minor for sex by computer

Solicit a minor for sex by computer and appear to meet

Attempted statutory rape of a minor

Attempted statutory sex offense of a minor

Attempted first degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Randolph County Magistrate Foster set Naves’ bond at $1 million secured. He is in the Randolph County Jail while he awaits a first appearance.

The police department took to Facebook to warn parents about the dangers of predators on social media.

It posted, “It can be gaming systems, game apps on phones and a thousand other innocuous apps. Sex predators set up multiple avenues of contact with your child so they can keep grooming them, even if you think you are monitoring the apps you are most likely NOT.”