Ft. Bragg soldier receives highest non-combat honor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, a Fort Bragg paratrooper received the highest honor a soldier can get in a non-combat situation.

CBS 17 was there as Captain Travis Johnson received the soldier’s medal for risking his life to rescue a man from a burning vehicle.

Johnson says he was driving home from work last year when he saw a vehicle on fire on the side of Vass Road.

He kicked in the windshield and helped free the driver from his seat belt. When first responders arrived the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

“I just kicked as hard as I could as the vehicle was burning it was popping and exploding. Luckily I was able to get through eventually and get the guy out of there,” Captain Johnson said.

Captain Johnson says he had minor burns on his face but other than that both men were OK. He is a physician’s assistant in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Johnson has been serving for 14 years and has several combat awards.

