FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard.

He was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond as a fugitive from justice on a murder charge in Benton Harbor, Michigan, police said.

Fayetteville Police say the department’s violent criminal apprehension team and gangs unit joined members of several other law enforcement agencies — including the state Bureau of Investigation — in apprehending Bridgeman.

A search warrant executed by FPD’s gang unit on Bridgeman’s motel room turned up half a gram of methamphetamine, two grams of crack and a .357 Magnum revolver.