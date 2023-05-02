FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville seized guns, drugs and cash during an arrest of a man on federal warrants this week.
The bust included the discovery of a fully automatic “ghost gun,” according to police.
Officers responded Monday to arrest a man in the 5700 block of Shenandoah Drive, according to a Tuesday news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.
Anthony Deiondre Thomas-McSwain, 26, of Fayetteville had warrants issued for violation of the Hobbs Act Robbery and State Bank Robbery, police said.
When police arrested Thomas-McSwain, they also found Anthony Carl Victor Gooch, 23, of St. Pauls, who had cut off his pre-trial monitor and had skipped court or violated probation 17 times, the news release said.
Inside the home, police said they found:
- 28.02 grams of meth;
- .5 grams of cocaine;
- 13.34 grams of marijuana;
- 1 stolen handgun (FN 509 9mm);
- 1 Polymer 80 with switch making it fully automatic. It was also a “Ghost Gun”;
- 1 Stoeger 9mm handgun and
- $4,208 in U.S. cash.
Thomas-McSwain is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on s federal hold without a bond.
Gooch was charged with 17 outstanding failures to appear and probation violations. Gooch is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1,215,000 secured bond.