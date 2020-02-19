Fundraising underway for Erwin teen who suffered cardiac arrest in baseball practice

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends of Landon Peregoy have started a fundraising effort for the teenager who has been hospitalized for nearly a week.
Peregoy, 17, collapsed during baseball practice Wednesday.
He went into cardiac arrest at Cape Fear Christian Academy.
Since then he’s gone through two surgeries, multiple procedures, and remains in the hospital.
About two dozen people attended a prayer vigil outside Peregoy’s house in Erwin over the weekend.
Friends and fellow church members have been praying for a speedy recovery at 4:15 p.m. — the time when the teen collapsed — every day since. They’re also writing prayers for Peregoy on baseballs.
“I just wanted Landon to see a tangible expression of each prayer prayed. It’s easy for someone to say I’m praying for you. When he does come home, I want him to see literally how many thousands of prayers went up for him,” said Abby Barefoot of the Kenly Church of Good.
Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe page for Peregoy.
