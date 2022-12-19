CBS 17 photo of Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. at a memorial that was set up for him.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County officials said Monday that funeral plans have been set for a deputy who was killed by a drunk driver Friday.

Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office.

When he was hit, Bolanos-Anavisca was at a robbery call at a Circle K near Fayetteville.

Bolanos-Anavisca had been with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office for just over two years. He recently became engaged to a young woman who he had dated for about seven years, family friends said.

The funeral for Bolanos-Anavisca is set for Friday.

Family visitation is set for 10 a.m. at the Rivers of Living Water Church at 1764 Bingham Drive in

Fayetteville. His funeral is set for 2 p.m.

“Members of the general public, as well as law enforcement officers and persons involved in the administration of justice, are invited to attend,” a Monday news release said.

Bolanos-Anavisca was a South View High School football and soccer player before graduating and attending the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

His burial is planned to follow the funeral at Rockfish Memorial Park at 4017 Gillespie St. just south of Fayetteville.

Deputies said the services at the church will be livestreamed.