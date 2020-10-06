Future of Fayetteville’s Market House remains unclear

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Several people rallied outside Fayetteville City Hall Monday night as the city council discussed the future of the Market House. The historic building, which was once used to buy and sell slaves, has long been the center of controversy. It was set on fire during protests for George Floyd.

Some Fayetteville residents want the Market House to stay.

“It’s the heart of downtown. People have gotten married there. Why take down something that has such an important personal part of people’s history?” said Dawn Adkins-Hurley, the chairperson of the Support the Market House Board.

Others Fayetteville residents say it’s time for the building to go.

“So some people got married there. I guess that weighs heavier than children being sold there. It shows that, for far too many, racism is not a deal-breaker; slavery is not a deal-breaker. We as a city can do better,” said Christoppher Stackhouse, who is a pastor at Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Council member Courtney Banks McLaughlin brought the issue to the council.

“We need to vote now so that we can move forward,” said Banks McLaughlin.

“We want to hear from our local citizens on both sides,” said Councilman Larry Wright.

After a half an hour of discussion, the council decided not to move forward with a vote just yet.

The city council said an external committee will hold several town hall meetings on the issue. It’s unclear when those meetings for public input will take place.

