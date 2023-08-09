File photo from City of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials in Fayetteville said Wednesday afternoon they are responding to a gas leak in the downtown area.

At about 4:40 p.m., the city, police department, and fire department said they responded to Franklin Street behind City Hall in reference to a gas leak near Pittman and Williams streets.

They said emergency crews and a HazMat team are at the scene.

Franklin Street is closed until further notice, according to the city.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.