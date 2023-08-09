FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials in Fayetteville said Wednesday afternoon they are responding to a gas leak in the downtown area.
At about 4:40 p.m., the city, police department, and fire department said they responded to Franklin Street behind City Hall in reference to a gas leak near Pittman and Williams streets.
They said emergency crews and a HazMat team are at the scene.
Franklin Street is closed until further notice, according to the city.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.