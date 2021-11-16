Gas leak forces homes in Fayetteville neighborhood to evacuate, 1 to shelter in place

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fayetteville fire_132342

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak caused homes in a Fayetteville neighborhood to evacuate and another to be sheltered in place Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said.

The natural gas leak was reported just before 1:40 p.m. along the 300 block of Shawcrowft Road, which is the King’s Grant subdivision. The Fayetteville Fire Department said a Piedmont Natural Gas crew was working on a gas line when something broke, causing a leak from the 4-inch line.

Four residences were evacuated. A fifth was sheltered in place, a news release said.

A hazmat crew was on scene assisting the gas company, the fire department said at 2:37 p.m.

Those who live in the neighborhood were being diverted to the back gate entrance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar