FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – AAA reported the average cost of unleaded gas in North Carolina now sits at $3.50 per gallon. That’s 14 cents more than just one month ago.

The national average for regular unleaded is $3.88 per gallon, and while prices have been stable for the last week, economists said they don’t expect it to stay there.

“I think we are going to see a small increase in gas prices. I wouldn’t be surprised to see about 20 to 30 more cents coming up in the next couple of months,” Dr. Matt Dobra said, the Chair of Accounting & Financial Economics at Methodist University.

Dobra said there is a tug-a-war going on with gas prices.

Inflation is causing people to drive less and the drop in demand is causing prices to decline.

Meanwhile, a looming recession, shutdown of some American refineries, the war between Ukraine and Russia and new oil production restrictions from The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are pulling gas prices back up.

“One of the big question marks in all of this is what’s going to happen to the overall economy?” Dobra said.

CBS 17 searched for the cheapest gas prices.

Fayetteville had the cheapest gas among cities, including Raleigh and Durham. Dobra said supply and demand forces 95 percent of the prices, not government policies.

“When the prices really shot up in the summer, that wasn’t really the government doing that,” Dobra said. “And when the prices started to fall in the last two months, they wanted to take the credit for it, that wasn’t them doing it either.”