Girl abducted, tied up, assaulted in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A girl told Cumberland County deputies she was abducted, tied up and then assaulted Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. near Waldos Beach Road near Fayetteville when the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was sent to “an urgent well-being check,” according to a news release from deputies.

“When deputies arrived, the juvenile victim told them she had been abducted while walking in her nearby neighborhood,” the news release said. “The victim was not able to go into detail about the incident other than she was tied up and assaulted.”

A map from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office showing the area where the girl was.

The girl was then to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Detectives are investigating the case.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500, 910 677-5433 or Crimestoppers (910) 483-847.

