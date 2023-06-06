FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A girl was injured in a shooting Monday night, Fayetteville police said.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Tatum Drive. A CBS 17 crew was at the scene of the police investigation which was a parking lot inside an apartment complex.

Officers could be seen searching the area using flashlights. A white car appeared to have bullet holes in it, according to the crew.

The girl was taken to a hospital and is recovering, police said.

This shooting remains an ongoing investigation. Check back for the latest updates.