FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Methodist University students will be able to make a big difference in the Fort Bragg community, thanks to a recent grant.

On Thursday, the Association of Bragg Spouses awarded a $1,120 grant to the University’s Doctorate of Occupational Therapy (OTD) program, according to a news release from the university.

The grant will go toward 10 graduate students from any of the university’s graduate programs – including OTD – who wish to complete their short-term relief care certification.

Interested students will be asked to write an essay that explains their financial need. The short-term relief care certification includes a background check, first aid training and child abuse prevention courses.

Once trained, each of the graduate students will provide at least 50 hours of short-term relief care to Fort Bragg families over the course of a year, the news release said. This will total 500 total hours of service from Methodist University graduate students.

“We are thrilled to see our students realize tangible outcomes by building sustainable programs,” Amy Haynes, OTD, OTR/L, an assistant professor with MU’s OTD program, said in the news release. “We are proud to partner with the Association of Bragg Spouses in building a bridge between our highly qualified students and local military families that need competent, reliable care for their loved ones with exceptional needs.”

