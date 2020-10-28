Grant helps Fayetteville police send backlog of sexual assault kits to be tested, leading to arrest in pair of 1990 rapes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– Fayetteville police say they’re one step closer to justice for two rape victims – 30 years after the crimes.

Police say Timothy Keller kidnapped two women at gunpoint, drove them to secluded areas, and raped them.

One of the assaults happened at the Bordeaux Shopping Center, the other woman was kidnapped from an ATM on Hope Mills Road.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance’s National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant helped fast track testing for a backlog of sexual assault kits, included these cases.

In 2019, the DNA evidence from one of the cases led to Keller.

He was in a Florida prison on unrelated charges.

Keller was extradited to the Cumberland County Detention Center this week.

“Things like this are what keep me going, and the fact that I can say, ‘hey I closed a 1990 case’,” Fayetteville Police Detective Danielle Kocher said. “Keep grinding with all the other cold cases I have, and a few currents I have as well.”

Fayetteville police worked with the Hope Mills Police Department to solve the cases.

Kocher spoke with one of the victims on the phone.

“She’s looking forward to her justice, looking forward to a day in court,” Kocher said.

Fayetteville police say they’ve been able to send all of their backlog of sexual assault kits to be tested thanks to grant money.