Grocery store in Fayetteville closed after refrigerant leak

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A grocery store in Fayetteville was closed Saturday after a haz-mat incident, fire officials said.

The incident was reported at 2 p.m. at Carlie C’s IGA at 2738 Bragg Blvd., according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

The store was closed because of “an active refrigeration leak” in the rear of the building, the news release said.

The leak was “forcing refrigerant into the business,” officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

“The business is closed temporarily until repairs can be made, at which time occupants will be allowed back inside the store,” officials said in the news release.