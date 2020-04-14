Group in Fayetteville adds sinks for homeless to curb spread of COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A non-profit group in Fayetteville continues to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among the homeless.

Off-Road Outreach installed two new portable sinks at Seth’s Wish in downtown Fayetteville, another group whose mission is to serve the homeless.

Since Off-Road Outreach started their own mobile sink program, the city has also put up several handwashing stations around town.

The executive director of Seth’s Wish says this will make a big difference for a lot of people.

“The only sink anyone has access to here would be in our bathroom only one person is allowed in at a time because of COVID-19 and all of the mess going on right now so this is going to help in a big way especially at lunchtime when we are serving hot lunch here. yeah, it’s going to make a huge difference,” said Lindsey Wofford of Seth’s Wish.

Buckner also brought sandwiches and hygiene kits to pass out for the homeless Tuesday.

“These sinks were donated to us and we’ve been putting them out around the city and I immediately thought of Seth’s Wish — they kind of have the same mission that we do and that’s helping our unhoused community in Fayetteville,” said Stacey Buckner of Off-Road Outreach.

She drives her Jeep around offering weekly mobile showers for the homeless.

