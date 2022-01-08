Group marches to honor man killed in possible road rage shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of people held a march Saturday after a motorcyclist was gunned down earlier this week in a possible road rage case in Fayetteville.

Stephen Addison, 32, was shot just after 12:30 p.m. Monday on Skibo Road, near the intersection with Cliffdale Road. Addison later died at a nearby hospital.

Later that day, Roger Nobles, 51, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which police said appears to be a case of road rage.

Saturday afternoon, a group of about 30 people held a march seeking “justice” for Addison. Traffic was briefly blocked during the march.

Those who honored Addison said he was a U.S. Army veteran, a husband, and a father.

The group, which had several signs, marched from Walmart in the 1500 block of Skibo Road to the scene of the shooting at the corner of Skibo and Cliffdale roads.

The group then marched nearly two miles back to Walmart with dozens of motorcyclists behind them.

Some of the signs said, “Justice 4 Tre” and “Justice for Stephen.” The marchers chanted “Who got murdered? Stephen Addison.”

Marchers Saturday said Addison was shot while riding his motorcycle following a visit to a gym.

Nobles is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.