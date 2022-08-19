FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Soon you may be able to sip a cocktail while strolling down Hay Street in downtown Fayetteville.

The non-profit group Cool Spring Downtown District is pushing city leaders to adopt a social district in downtown Fayetteville.

“I think my restaurant, including the rest of the businesses downtown, it will help drive more traffic down here. It’ll give people another thing to do in the Fayetteville area,” said Michael Laurenceau, co-owner, Pierro’s Italian Bistro.

Laurenceau is supportive of allowing people to drink alcoholic beverages while shopping or just strolling downtown.

“I know there are a lot of places in North Carolina that have already done a social district or in the process just like we are,” he said.

Raleigh recently put into place the “Sip n’ Stroll Downtown” district. Laurenceau said he would like to see something similar in Fayetteville, though he has some concerns.

“There is already some police presence but if there is going to be a social district, more people (with) more drinking, you know more police presence will be needed just to make sure things are done right,” he said.

There is no word about if the plan will become reality.

A map with the red line showing the proposed Fayetteville social district.

Fayetteville’s mayor and city council have not taken any action. The Cool Spring Downtown District has a survey it wants the community to complete, giving their opinion about the concept.

To participate in the survey go to Fayetteville Social District Survey.