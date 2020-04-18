Groups hand out hundreds of meals to families in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of families in Fayetteville picked up donated meals on Friday.

Several groups of volunteers came together to make the donations happen as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

People drove up to Warrenwood Elementary School to pick up the donated bags of food.

“They were very pleased and they were very appreciative — it made me feel great also to be able to help,” said volunteer Howard Lattimore

The event was made possible thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank, Manna Church, and a group of veterans volunteering their time.

“Outreach is the heartbeat of Manna Church so we love to get in the community and find some unmet needs and just get out there see where the needs are and serve people,” said Kelly Twedell, a volunteer with Manna Church

Manna Church has helped pass out more than 2,000 bags of groceries in recent weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More headlines from CBS17.com: