FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An unloaded gun, pocket knife and an eyebrow razor blade were found on campus at a Cumberland County middle school on Friday afternoon, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a school resource officer who was on campus responded to the main office Friday at 1 p.m. at Nick Jeralds Middle School at 2517 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville in reference to a weapon on school grounds.

The “vigilant” student reported to administrators that a weapon was possibly on campus. A search was conducted and an unloaded .380 handgun, pocket knife and eyebrow razor blade were found, deputies said.

Detectives filed paperwork for possession of a firearm on campus for the juvenile offender.

The Department of Juvenile Justice is investigating the case and will determine further action. Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Youth Services Detective W. Lee at 910-677-5473.

Today, a Luther “Nick” Jeralds Middle School student brought an unloaded gun, pocket knife and eyebrow razor blade to school. There was no ammunition present. As soon as this information was reported to school officials, they immediately acted and notified law enforcement to lead the investigation and respond appropriately. Thanks to the quick actions of the school and law enforcement, the situation was resolved without incident. The safety of all students and staff remains our top priority. CCS personnel will continue to be vigilant about campus security and invite families to help by encouraging their students to tell an adult if they see something wrong. Students may use the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System to submit tips for follow-up by school officials and possibly law enforcement. The hotline number is 1-844-572-9669. They may also visit the CCS website to access the reporting system. Lindsay A. Whitley, Associate Superintendent and Community Engagement

