FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville City Councilmembers are working to figure out solutions for gun violence in their city.

“Myself, my colleagues, are under very heavy pressure to do something about the gun violence in our community,” Mario Benavente, a District 3 Councilmember said.

For months, the City of Fayetteville has been discussing the purchase of a crime-fighting tool known as ShotSpotter.

It alerts police after detecting the sound of gunfire within a certain radius.

However, it’s something Benavente is against.

“I’m more interested in proactively reducing violent crime. Not waiting for it to continue to happen,” the councilman said.

Fayetteville City Council approved the purchase of the $ 200,000-a-year system nearly two months ago. That contract was tabled following concerns from some council members.

The mayor is now requesting that it be placed on the city council’s Nov. 14 agenda for a vote.

CBS 17 reached out to Mayor Mitch Colvin to discuss his request.

While we are waiting for him to return our call, we reported he previously supported the gun detection software.

“We think we need to arm our citizens and law enforcement with as much technology as we can,” Colvin previously said.

At the same time, Councilman Benavente is requesting a public forum to receive public feedback on ShotSpotter before the council votes on a contract.

“Having a microphone setup in your neighborhood I think is a very big step for the government to be making as far as getting into folks’ private lives,” he said.

Fayetteville City Council will consider both requests during a work session scheduled for 5 p.m. next week.