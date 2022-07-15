FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the past 90 days, Fayetteville police have confiscated more than 2,500 grams of marijuana, at least 20 guns and more than $80,000 in cash.

The police department said the confiscations and related arrests are due to tips that have come through CrimeStoppers along with the work of their officers.

Police said efforts on both ends have, “led to some great arrests and large quantities of dangerous drugs and weapons being seized.”

The department shared some of their biggest seizures in the last 90 days.

One of those involved a case adopted by the FBI. Police said a seizure on Hillsboro Street disrupted a pull pressing operation. It also resulted in the confiscation of more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl pills and power- enough to kill more than 500,000 people. A search of that home also turned up more than $72,000 in case and a handgun. Quavion Maurice Pickett was arrested and charged in the case.

Two suspects, Maryanne Lindsay and Antwane Wilson, were arrested after a seizure on Cinnamon Creek Circle. In that case, police said they found 10 pounds of meth, two handguns, 520 grams of marijuana, 50 prescription pills and two bottles of Promethazine (a controlled drug used to treat pain, nausea or vomiting)

In the last 90 days, police also report arrested Antonio McArthur. Fayetteville PD said McArthur was a validated gang member who was on federal probation when he was involved in a shooting on Bragg Boulevard. Search warrant on his vehicle and two hotel rooms turned up:

2 handguns (one being stolen)

61.9 grams of fentanyl

3.81 grams of heroin

31 Oxycodone pills

283 grams of marijuana

163 grams of synthetic marijuana

.74 grams of crack cocaine

1.62 grams of methamphetamine

$3,636 cash

A traffic stop in the city ended with the arrest of Travis Monroe. Police said he currently has a federal indictment pending for selling fentanyl. During his reecnt traffic stop, Fayetteville police said they found cocaine, meth, marijuana, a handgun and $342 in cash.

Police and the Alcohol Law Enforcement charged Timothy Willis for operations they said were happening at a North Street home. Police charged him with manufacturing cocaine while ALE cited him for running a shot house. A shot house is a home where alcohol is illegally sold.

Charges for other suspects in separate cases include possession of a firearm by a felon, failing to store a firearm to protect a minor and maintaining a dwelling for drug manufacturing.