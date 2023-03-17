FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville Waffle House that was the site of a robbery early Friday now is front and center of a shots fired call Friday night, CBS 17 has learned.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed crime scene tape is up at the Waffle House located on the 2100 block of Cedar Creek Road. The crew confirmed the Fayetteville Police Department said the incident was a shots-fired call after 10 p.m. that first began because of a fistfight.

Fayetteville police were also called to the Waffle House at about 12:46 a.m. in reference to a business and personal robbery, CBS 17 previously reported.

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

When they arrived, witnesses told them that two people came in and pointed guns at the cashier and another employee.

One suspect demanded the cashier open the register and give them money, according to witnesses. The second suspect demanded money from the other worker. Witnesses said both complied.

Originally, detectives were asking for help with identifying two suspects in the robbery. Now, anyone with information on either the robbery or the shots fired incident is asked to call police.

A CBS 17 crew also said officers were seen outside Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and are working to find out if the two incidents are related.

Police have not said if the robbery and shots fired call are related.

This is a developing story.