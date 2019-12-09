Habitat for Humanity dedicates new homes to Fayetteville families

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The two new houses were dedicated just in time for the families to celebrate Christmas in their new homes.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- WBB: NC State rises to No. 9 in AP Top 25 basketball poll
- 2 arrested in armed robbery at Raleigh business park
- Half-naked man seen walking around Clayton neighborhoods, police say
- Infowars’ correspondent removed from impeachment hearing after pro-Trump outburst
- ‘I took some rounds, saved some people in the process’: NAS Pensacola shooting victim speaks out from hospital
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now