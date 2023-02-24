FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This weekend, several Fayetteville State University students are competing against others across the nation in a hack-a-thon competition.

“For those students who are wanting to pursue careers in IT and cybersecurity, it’s very important to them,” John Bellamy said, the Assistant Director/Operations Manager for FSU’s Center for Defense and Homeland Security.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security sponsors the competition through a grant, hosted at Arizona State University. It’s a way for the agency to maintain an active pipeline of new homeland security professionals straight out of college, it said.

Some of the best and brightest minds will have to solve tough cybersecurity scenarios in two and half days, it also said.

“It could be a scenario like that, a power grid is down you tell me how you’re going to solve it. The best solution is going to get the award,” Bellamy said.

As a bonus, a $50,000 prize will be split among the top students. However, there could be a bigger payday for students who are participating as thy put their skills to the test in front of potential employers.

“For them to get out into the workforce and help solve our nation’s issues it’s a great thing for them,” Bellamy said.

The hack-a-thon starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.