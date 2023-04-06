HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a Fayetteville woman because deputies want to ask her about a deadly shooting last month in Hope Mills.

CBS 17 previously reported Raymund Alexander Graham, 29, was shot and killed at around 9:15 p.m. on March 6 in the 5600 block of Medicus Lane.

Deputies say they want to talk to Skylar Stanley, 19, of Fayetteville, about the man’s death.

If you have information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Skylar Stanley, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.