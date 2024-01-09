Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenage girl, the Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday.

Investigators said 15-year-old Adrianna Leach was last seen Saturday on Dornoch Drive wearing a gray Nike hoodie and black jeans.

They said she was reported as a runaway.

According to the police department, Leach is described as:

5’04”

130 lbs

Thin build

Long, red box braided hair

Brown eyes

Nose piercing on right side

Adrianna Leach (Fayetteville Police Department)

Police said Leach is known to frequent the areas of Lake Pine Drive, Emily Street and Devers Street.

Anyone with information about Leach’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at (910) 354-7621.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.