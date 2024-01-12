Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who they say is a suspect in multiple break-in incidents.
On Friday, officers asked the public to help them find Jamale Lamar Johnson Jr.
They said he is wanted on the following charges:
- Felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle
- Attempted larceny of a motor vehicle
- Misdemeanor larceny
- Misdemeanor possession of stolen property
The police department shared a photo of Johnson Jr.
Anyone who has information about Johnson Jr. and would like to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.
Police say if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.