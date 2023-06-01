The suspects are wanted for their role in a Fayetteville armed robbery. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying robbery suspects.

Police said on May 31 at 5:14 a.m., officers responded to a reported business robbery in the 1700 block of Skibo Road. Two unknown armed men entered the business and demanded money.

Police describe the individuals as men between the ages of 18 and 25. They are between 5’10 and 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios at 910-703-6243.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.