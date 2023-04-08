FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing from Harris Teeter.
Police said on March 21 at 6:34 p.m., two men were involved in a theft from the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road. Police did not say what the suspects took.
One suspect is a white man in his 40s who is a “large build”, 6-foot 3-inches tall, bald-headed, wearing gray shorts and black Nike shoes.
The other suspect is a white man in his 40s who is an “average build”, 6-feet tall, wearing a baseball cap, a multi-colored floral jacket, gray pants and black shoes.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about these individuals to contact Detective M. Quillen at (910) 303-5703 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.