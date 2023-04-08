FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing from Harris Teeter.

Police said on March 21 at 6:34 p.m., two men were involved in a theft from the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road. Police did not say what the suspects took.

One suspect is a white man in his 40s who is a “large build”, 6-foot 3-inches tall, bald-headed, wearing gray shorts and black Nike shoes.

The other suspect is a white man in his 40s who is an “average build”, 6-feet tall, wearing a baseball cap, a multi-colored floral jacket, gray pants and black shoes.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Detectives are asking anyone with information about these individuals to contact Detective M. Quillen at (910) 303-5703 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.