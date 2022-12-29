EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are asking the public to help identify two people who were caught on camera committing property crimes, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies said the two suspects were caught on security camera kicking a door in on Tyrus Drive, a residential area in Eastover.

They said this happened sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The security camera also captured their car, which deputies said appears to be a Toyota missing the front bumper.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the suspects and their car.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Property Crimes Detective H. Fickle at (910) 677-5598.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information can also be submitted here by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.