FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying two men who they think have information about the shootings outside a Fayetteville motel that left a Hope Mills teenager dead and another man wounded.

The Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of two hooded men who were dressed in black, and asked for the public’s help in figuring out who they are.

Police say they were seen in the area of the Travelodge on Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville early Wednesday just before the shootings of two Hope Mills men in the motel parking lot that left Markus Richard Samples, 19, dead and wounded Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw, 21.

Authorities say Blandshaw is recovering and is expected to survive.

These surveillance photos released Thursday by the Fayetteville Police Department show two people who authorities say might have information about the shootings earlier this week in a motel parking lot that left a teenager dead and another man wounded. (Photo credit: Fayetteville Police Department.)

The department’s homicide unit is investigating. If you have information, you may call Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.