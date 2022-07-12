FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a Fayetteville man who they say stole a woman’s wallet at a gas station.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday say a warrant has been issued for Jimmy Eugene Locklear, 45, on charges of larceny from a person and possession of stolen property in connection with the July 6 incident at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie Street.

Deputies say Locklear snatched the woman’s wallet and ran out of the store while she was completing her purchase at the cash register, then got into a gray four-door sedan and fled the area.

Deputies say if you have information about his whereabouts, you should contact Detective Lt. J. Woods at 910-677-5511 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crime Stoppers’ information may be submitted electronically by visiting this website and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or via the P3 Tips mobile app.